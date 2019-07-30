Gates of Delirium Brings a New Kind of Madness to Tabletop

Renegade Studios has announced Gates of Delirium, a new board game that draws players into a new form of cosmic madness. Cosmic horror is a popular theme for board games right now, with players either assuming the role of investigators seeking to prevent dread cosmic beings from other dimensions from invading our world, or as cultists trying to usher in their dark gods into a new era of destruction. However, Gates of Delirium will let players simultaneously play both sides instead of forcing them to choose a side in the grand battle of cosmic terror.

Designed by Jordan and Maddy Goddard, players will act as the secret masterminds of a plot to summon ancient interdimensional beings, a plot that they’re not aware of during their moments of clarity. During “insane” rounds, players will collect runes and build gates to summon the Great Old Ones from beyond the void. During “sane” rounds, players will try to collect maps and lost pages of secret runes, all the while deploying investigators to learn about the deep plot threatening the planet. During each round, players will play cards that have different effects depending on whether it’s a “sane” round or an “insane” round. The goal is to collect the most Victory points by the time that the last monstrosity is summoned into our world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gates of Delirium looks like a fun new take on the Cthulhu mythos and features some very dark and moody art pieces. The new game can be played by 2-4 players and takes 30-45 minutes to play. Gates of Delirium will cost $45 and will be released later this fall.

