Every Gearbox, Borderlands Teaser Released Ahead of PAX East

Gearbox Software and Gearbox Publishing have been busy previewing new content ahead of PAX East with multiple teasers shared by the studio that allude to Borderlands content and some new reveals and exclusives. The official listing for Gearbox’s plans at PAX East doesn’t give too much insight into the company’s plans for its appearance, but the teasers that have been shared on Twitter have encouraged all kinds of discussion and speculation about what the company might have in store for the event.

“This is your opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at Gearbox Software and Gearbox Publishing, along with the latest news and updates from the makers of Borderlands, Battleborn, Brothers in Arms, and more!” the listing for Gearbox’s PAX East theater show said. “We will have never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises, so don’t miss out!”

Some of the teasers are pretty clearly related to Borderlands, though the details of the other ones are less clear. There may be more to come since the Gearbox presentation doesn’t happen until March 28th, but until then, we can pick apart the ones below for clues.

Borderlands 3?

Starting out as strong as possible, the first teaser Gearbox released is about as Borderlands as it can get. A desert road-side traffic sign had “March 28th” and “Boston MA” plastered on it, both of those alluding to the PAX East conference that takes place on that day and in that city.

The most telling part of the teaser is obscured in the top-right corner where a “3” is cut off on the exit sign. Borderlands 3, or whatever Gearbox might call that next game, has been the subject of leaks and speculation for some time, and if Gearbox fans are correct in their assumptions, PAX East might finally be the moment that the next mainline Borderlands game is revealed.

Robots and a New Game

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/N6OQIUZnAc — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 13, 2019

Following that first teaser that’s almost certainly for Borderlands 3, the second tweet that came a day later hinted at something much more obscure. What looked to be an operating table was housed in a room with all sorts of hi-tech instruments leading down to what resembled a dismantled robot that rested in pieces on the table.

Judging from the replies to the tweet, the new game Gearbox is teasing will have a big focus on robots. If the image alone wasn’t enough, Gearbox replied to everyone with multiple GIFs and images of robots, though what the game actually is remains to be seen.

Borderlands 2 on the Switch?

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/nYXncBmlI9 — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 14, 2019

Swapping back over to the Borderlands series, Gearbox shared another teaser on Twitter, this one looking much blurrier than the first that appeared to hint at Borderlands 3. Despite us practically being able to count the pixels in the image, we can still make out the most important parts – some characters and settings from Borderlands 2.

Borderlands 2 has been out for a while on multiple platforms, but one console it hasn’t been released for is the Nintendo Switch. If people’s theories following the teaser hold up when the PAX East presentation comes around, it looks like this game might be headed to Nintendo’s console.

The Final Cryptic Teaser

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/vTHqRgYNeq — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 15, 2019

The final teaser is by far the most cryptic one since it basically revealed nothing about the game that Gearbox has planned for a PAX East reveal. A red ampersand in front of a black background was the only hint that Gearbox gave people about its next name with the text offering no additional details since it used the same format for all of the teaser tweets.

What this could be is anyone’s guess, though some people already have hopes that it’ll be related to Battleborn in some capacity. Gearbox has a whole collection of properties it’s worked on outside of Borderlands and this could even be an entirely new IP, so speculation won’t get you far in figuring out what this teaser is for.

Gearbox is scheduled to hold its PAX East presentation on March 28th.