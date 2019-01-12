Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford Denies Recent Allegations Citing Child Pornography and Embezzlement

The gaming world exploded yesterday when former Gearbox counsel Wade Callender accused studio CEO Randy Pitchford of not only stealing $12 million dollars from his employees, but also of “adult parties” involving minors and a supposed collection of child pornography. Since then, Gearbox has issued an official statement but now the CEO himself is speaking out.

Pitchford took to social media in a series of tweets to address the scandal head-on. In a long post about the events, he mentions about learning who his “true friends are” and what these sort of allegations mean to him on a personal and professional level.

As a father, I find crimes against children to be especially repugnant. It is very painful that a former friend and colleague would lie to try to associate me with such vile behavior in his own greedy pursuit of money. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) January 11, 2019

“The attacks made by my former friend and colleague have no basis in reality or law,” read the first of many tweets made by the CEO. “He is simply trying to shake me down for money. We will win, but because lawsuits are pending I can’t comment as much as I’d like. I am shocked by his lies. Thanks for your love and support.”

He continued, “As a father, I find crimes against children to be especially repugnant. It is very painful that a former friend and colleague would lie to try to associate me with such vile behavior in his own greedy pursuit of money.

“As the day progresses, I am discovering who my my friends are. Thank you for your love and support. I am just going to try to focus on my work and trust that truth and justice will prevail with the courts.”

He later included a more detailed response as a studio regarding Callender’s accusations:

Update on kotaku from Gearbox… pic.twitter.com/iVXR0tP6lm — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) January 11, 2019

As of right now, we have the original lawsuit from Gearbox and the counter suit by Callender himself. Now that Gearbox plans to file a grievance, the truth will hopefully be revealed one way or another. These accusations are heavy and should not be taken lightly. At the same time, it is important to keep a level head and focus on facts while being open minded to either outcome.

