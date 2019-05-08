Gearbox Responds to Assault Allegations Against CEO

The controversies regarding Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford have been stacking up lately, but none have seemingly reached as high as the one that pertains to ex-Claptrap voice actor David Eddings. After it was revealed that Eddings would not be returning to reprise Claptrap in Borderlands 3, some words were exchanged between him and Pitchford, which resulted in the CEO calling him “bitter and disgruntled.” This, however, led to Eddings claiming that Pitchford physically assaulted him in 2017, which is a serious allegation that should not be taken lightly, and now Gearbox has responded to the whole situation.

In a statement to PC Gamer, the company said, “Gearbox takes any and all claims of this nature very seriously and we will abstain from commenting on the allegations Dave is making because it is a personnel matter. We appreciate David’s contributions to the Borderlands franchise and have continued to assert we would welcome him back into the mix as the voice of Claptrap and other future opportunities.”

It was also noted that Gearbox continues to not comment on the accusation that Pitchford siphoned $12 million from employees, as the matter is currently in the middle of a lawsuit. It’s unknown how all of this is going to turn out for Pitchford, Gearbox, or even Borderlands 3, but one thing is for sure: this is one very messy situation and fans surely can’t wait for it all to be resolved.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping all of this is cleared up by the time Borderlands 3 launches? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

