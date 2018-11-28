‘Gears Of War’ Movie Gets ‘xXx’ Writer

The Gears of War movie has found itself a write in F. Scott Frazier.

The film is being developed at Universal Studios, taking a big step towards production in landing Frazier as a writer. Frazier had previously written Collide and xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Universal Studios optioned the motion picture rights to Gears of War in 2016, with the property being owned by Microsoft Studios. The film comes based on the popular video game franchise which has spawned five individual games with Gears of War 5 on the horizon for Xbox One. Dylan Clark of War the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy is on board to produce with Gears of War co-creator Rod Fergusson.

Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Jon Mone and Creative Executive Mika Pryce will oversee the project.

The Gears of War movie has long been rumored and teased as minor developments with its fate spawning from time to time. As a video game franchise, the Gears of War title has sold more than $1 billion worth of games and merchandise and seen over 45 million players participate worldwide.

A cast for the Gears of War movie has not yet been put together. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, however, is hungry to play the main character Marcus Fenix as many fans hope to see. “Come on dude, let’s do this,” Bautista told IGN earlier this year. “I’ve been begging for this part for years. This is my destiny to play Marcus Fenix.”

A release date for the upcoming Gears of War movie has not yet been revealed.

(via TheWrap)