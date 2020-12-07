Genshin Impact Developer Responds to Issues With Zhongli

✖

Zhongli is one of the newest additions to Genshin Impact, and some players have taken issue with the five-star character's abilities. In a candid new blog post, developer miHoYo has discussed Zhongli, the way that he is intended to be used in the game, and an upcoming fix that players can expect to see later this month. According to miHoYo, the developers have received a lot of feedback regarding Zhongli, which is what prompted the response from the team. While the character is not slated to receive a buff, miHoYo is continuing to analyze player data to determine whether or not one might be necessary in the future.

Some players had clearly expected Zhongli to be a lead character, but miHoYo's blog post states that the Wangsheng funeral parlor consultant is intended to be used as a support that helps protect the rest of the party. The character's Jade Shield and Planet Befall abilities help to further that cause. That might not be what some players wanted from the character, but those that have used Zhongli in a support role seem to have found success.

While fans shouldn't expect any drastic changes made to Zhongli's abilities, miHoYo did point out that there is a bug related to the character slated to be fixed. The following comes directly from the company's blog post:

"After Zhongli's Lv. 2 Constellation "Stone, the Cradle of Jade" is activated, casting an Elemental Burst may not trigger the DMG boost of the Elemental Resonance effect "Enduring Rock." The developers are currently working on a fix and we estimate that the issue will be fixed in an update on 12/10/2020. Travelers will also be compensated accordingly"

As with any free-to-play game, players should expect to see a steady stream of improvements made to Genshin Impact over the coming months. Zhongli might be a letdown for some players, but it's clear that the character is working out the way that the developer originally intended. However, it seems that miHoYo is open to making changes, if necessary. What that might mean for the future remains to be seen!

Genshin Impact is currently available on PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android devices, with versions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch currently in the works. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Genhsin Impact yet? What do you think of Zhongli in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!