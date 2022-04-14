Genshin Impact Rumor Suggests Version 2.7 Could be Delayed

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is tentatively set to release sometime in the middle of next month. While developer miHoYo has not announced an official date yet, the game’s versions tend to last about a month and a half before the next one begins. However, speculation has started to circulate on the game’s subreddit that version 2.7 might not release in that same timeframe. Poster Ka_Minnn has shared a handful of reasons why they believe that might happen, including the seeming cancellation of the Spices from the West “teapot event,” as well as recent coronavirus outbreaks in China.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

The Spices from the West event was announced for Genshin Impact version 2.6, but miHoYo did not include it in a 2.6 event preview shared on the game’s official Twitter account this week. It’s possible the event was delayed as a result of maintenance on the Serenitea Pot item, which could just mean the Spices from the West event will be held later. It’s worth noting that all of this is speculation, and it’s possible we could still see version 2.7 release in mid-May, as expected. For now, Genshin Impact fans will just have to wait patiently and see what miHoYo reveals next.

Since the game’s release back in September 2020, Genshin Impact has kept players invested thanks to a steady stream of new content and characters. The game has established a large and passionate fanbase in that time, inspiring fan art, cosplay, and more. Naturally, players are eager to see what characters will be released next, and what else the game will have to offer. A slight delay for the next season likely wouldn’t have too large an impact, though it would be understandably disappointing for some players!

