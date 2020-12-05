Genshin Impact Reveals Some Big Features Coming in Next Update

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has revealed some big features coming to the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile free-to-play game via its next update, titled Update 1.2. For example, the developer has revealed that a chat function is coming to the game with the update that will allow travelers with the friend system unlocked to chat with said friends with the "friends screen" or via s shortcut button. Meanwhile, if your buddies are offline, you can still send them a message that they will receive once they boot the game up and log in.

Staying on the topic of friends, the developer has confirmed that players will be able to select a friend's avatar and add a name for them in the note that will show up in your friend's list and in chats. You will be the only person who sees the name, and according to the developer, this has been added to clear up confusion caused by nicknames.

Continuing with the new features, miHoYo has also confirmed the update will add the option to repeat a Domain challenge from the inside the Domain, which means no more having to leave and re-enter to repeat the challenge.

An auto-play option for dialog is also being added alongside an option to skip the animation on the BP screen. Meanwhile, a Travel Log section will be added to the Archive, which will house all text and audio dialog from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests. According to the developer, this has been added to allow players to re-read and play back dialog from completed quests.

The update will also add the ability to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other players. Meanwhile, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op team simply by returning to single-player. Once the team is disbanded, a player's own progress will be restored.

Lastly, the update will make improvements to Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system, which will include making drops add straight to your inventory.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PC, and mobile devices. It's also playable on PS5, with a proper and native next-gen version currently in the works alongside a Nintendo Switch version.