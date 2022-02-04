Genshin Impact Update 2.5 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Genshin Impact creator miHoYo held another one of its routine content previews this week to show what’s coming to the game with the release of the Version 2.5 update. A new playable character, Yae Miko, headlines this next update alongside a limited-time event set in Enkanomiya as well as a couple of other events, too. This all releases on February 16th with a new trailer and more information about the update shared on Friday to offer more on what’s coming in Version 2.5.

That trailer can be seen below with around three minutes of previews for what’s planned in the next update. As is the case with any big update like this one, the highlight of the new content is the next playable character that’ll be added. Zhenzhong Yi, the studio technical director at miHoYo who’s working on Genshin Impact, shared more details on Yae Miko’s playstyle and abilities ahead of her arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wielding a catalyst and the power of Electro, Yae Miko can provide both constant damage off-field and high burst damage on-field,” Yi said. “Miko’s Elemental Skill allows her to move swiftly and leave behind a Sesshou Sakura, periodically striking nearby opponents with lightning. With Miko’s Elemental Burst, all nearby Sesshou Sakura will be unsealed, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies. With her Passive Talent, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed by her Elemental Burst resets the cooldown of her Elemental Skill.”

During this update’s event, players will be returning to the underwater nation of Enkanomiya which has been revamped to “challenge you with brand-new gameplay,” Yi said. This means using a new gadget known as the “Bokuso Box” which repels corrosive effects of the area but must be recharged by visiting set locations along your journey. New enemies have been added to the area, too, with rewards including Primogems and a catalyst waiting for those who conquer Enkanomiya.

Along with that main event, two others are in Version 2.5 as well. The Of Drink A-Dreaming event allows players to take on the role of a bartender to mix drinks and talk with patrons while the Divine Ingenuity event lets players create and publish their own games for others to try.

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.5 update releases on February 16th.