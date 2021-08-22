Genshin Impact Update Coming Later This Week

✖

A new Genshin Impact update is slated to be coming about later this week to coincide with Gamescom 2021. While this update won't be an actual one that is rolling out for the game, developer MiHoYo will instead simply be updating fans on content that is slated to arrive in the free-to-play title further down the road.

News of this announcement coming about later this week was revealed by host and producer Geoff Keighley on social media today. Keighley revealed that Genshin Impact will be taking part in Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is an event that is being hosted by himself to kickstart the world's largest gaming convention. Keighley didn't say what will specifically be shown related to the game, but he did say that it will be "special news updates." Essentially, this means that we should just get a look at future content heading to Genshin Impact.

Wednesday, tune into @gamescom Opening Night Live for special news updates for @GenshinImpact Streaming live at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/Az8t6aVbp3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2021

As for what else will be on tap during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Keighley has started to tease a number of other titles that will be showing up during the event. Of those that have been revealed so far, the appearance of a new Saints Row reboot seems to be on tap. In addition, we're also slated to get a new look at Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was just revealed only a few days back.

Whenever we do hear more about what new info for Genshin Impact will be revealed later this week, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can currently play Genshin right now for yourself on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is also in the works, but it doesn't have a launch date right now.

So what would you like to see coming to Genshin Impact in the future?