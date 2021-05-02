Genshin Impact Leak Reportedly Reveals New Map and Gameplay Feature

✖

A new Genshin Impact leak has reportedly revealed a new region and a new gameplay feature that will accompany this new region. With future updates, Genshin Impact's map will continue to expand, and we know this because of leaks. Over on Twitter, Genshin Report relays a leak from Genshin Intel that supposedly shows off Inazuma, a new territory and part of the map that is said to be inspired by Japan.

We've been hearing about Inazuma via leaks for a while, but now we supposedly know how it will actually look on the map, and as you can see, there's plenty of water, which is where a brand new gameplay mechanic apparently comes into play.

According to the same duo, players will travel between the various islands below with a new boating mechanic. Unfortunately, it sounds like boating will not be bolstered with any type of aquatic combat though.

For now, details on this new region and boating are scarce and unofficial. The expectations are all of this will go live at some point during 1.5 or 1.6, but like the content itself, this remains to be seen.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo has not commented on this new leak and we don't expect this to change as the developer does not comment on the contents of leaks. In fact, it rarely ever even addresses leaks. That said, if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. The free-to-play action-RPG is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch, but right now there's no word of when this version will release.

