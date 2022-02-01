The Game Awards Host Geoff Keighley Teases More Big Acquisitions

Geoff Keighley, who is perhaps most well-known as the host and producer of The Game Awards, has teased that more major gaming acquisitions could be on the way. Over the past month, the video game industry has rapidly changed in a number of ways. Not only did Microsoft shockingly purchase Activision Blizzard for well over $60B, but Sony revealed just yesterday that it had purchased Bungie for $3.6B. And while these moves were already massive in their own way, Keighley has indicated that they’re merely the tip of the iceberg.

In a recent message on social media, Keighley said that he has been informed of multiple other acquisitions that could currently be in the works. “Have heard from multiple people: As you might suspect, there are a few other big video game deals in final stages of negotiations,” Keighley said. He didn’t go on to mention any specific developers or publishers that fans should keep an eye on, but he did state that, “It’s going to be an interesting year!”

Obviously, Keighley’s tease here sent many fans into a frenzy when it comes to speculating on who could be purchased next. Some of the biggest names that ended up being tossed around in response to Keighley’s post included Sega, FromSoftware, Square Enix, Capcom, and a litany of others.

It’s worth noting that whichever company Keighley might be teasing here, there’s a good chance that they’re of a smaller scale. In recent years, some of the biggest acquisitions that we have seen (Bethesda, Activision, etc.) haven’t leaked whatsoever prior to being announced formally. Basically, these gargantuan video game publishers usually seem to find a way of keeping these details surrounding acquisitions confined to only those at the top of the food chain. As such, for Keighley to be privy to information related to a large company like EA, Take-Two, or Ubisoft seems unlikely.

Which companies do you think are most likely to be purchased by larger corporations in the coming months? And do you even like this acquisition trend that we have seen develop in recent years? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.