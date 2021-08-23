Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Fans Are in Love With This Adorable New Feature

✖

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut finally released on PlayStation 5 within the past few days and fans are already in love with a number of different features that the game offers. From the new Iki Island expansion content, to the increased graphical and performance capabilities on PS5, this new port has a lot to offer both new and previous fans of the action-adventure title. However, one quality in particular in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut seems to be capturing the hearts of players more than anything else.

As part of the aforementioned Iki Island expansion in this PS5 version of Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions has added a number of new activities that players can take part in. One of those activities allows Jin Sakai, the main character of the game, to interact with new animals. As seen in the video below, which blew up on the PlayStation subreddit, Jin can now pet some adorable kitty cats. Although he has to first tame the cat in order to pet them in this manner, the resulting interaction is one that has led to more than one player saying, "Awww."

What's even better about this new cat interaction in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is that it's not the only new animal that has been added to the game. Jin can also now found deer and monkeys in the game and can interact with them as well. Basically, if you liked chasing foxes around in the original version of the game last year, Director's Cut has you in mind with this new content.

If you're looking to play Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut for yourself, the game is currently available on PlayStation 5 right this moment. If you already bought the original version of the game on PlayStation 4 last year, you can also upgrade to Director's Cut without having to pay the full retail value.

