Ghost of Tsushima 1.15 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have released a new Ghost of Tsushima update on the PS4 alongside official patch notes. Unfortunately, the new update doesn't come with any new content, and it's relatively on the minor side, but it does make changes to gear drops in Nightmare Story missions. Meanwhile, there's also a variety of bug fixes, including fixes for bugs causing disconnects.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear whether or not the update requires a download from players, and if it does, it's unclear how big the update is from a file size perspective. However, given how limited the informal patch notes are below, if there's a download, the file size is likely quite small.

"Patch 1.15 for Ghost of Tsushima is now live," writes the official Sucker Punch Productions Twitter account. "Adjusted gear drops in Nightmare Story missions and The Tale of Iyo chapters so Ki 105 gear is more likely to drop for players 105 and above. Various Legends bug fixes, including disconnects for some users, have also been improved."

Ghost of Tsushima is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only, but starting next week, it will also be playable on PS5 as well.

"It’s difficult to stay on task in Ghost of Tsushima," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Whether you’re liberating a settlement or tracking down your next worthy opponent for a duel, there’s always something to distract you be it a cry for help or an animal intent on showing you Tsushima’s secrets. Distractions like those are common in open-world games, but in Ghost of Tsushima, they’re implemented with a depth that’s difficult to come across elsewhere. Impressionable characters who are as integral to the story as the protagonist Jin himself and the appeal of finding your next test of skill make getting lost a goal, not an accident.