Ghost Recon Breakpoint Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint isn’t out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC until next month, but Ubisoft has already pulled back the curtain on the year one for the game, revealing what players can expect from the shooter after it launches. And according to Ubisoft, year one for the game starts right at launch with Operation Greenstone. Year one will also be divided into three episodes, the first of which is the aforementioned Operation Greenstone, which runs from October 2019 to January 2020. The second episode will then arrive in February 2020 and run until May of the same year. And then lastly, episode three will go live sometime in June 2020 and run until September.

During each episode, new content will be released alongside regular updates for the game. In other words, expect the live-service approach Ubisoft has adopted for its other games like The Division 2. In fact, The Division 2’s roadmap and the roadmap for Ghost Recon Breakpoint are pretty darn similar structure wise.

Here’s a taste of what we’ve got planned in Year 1 of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint! Roadmap > https://t.co/bNc8nrULIX pic.twitter.com/tFy40jJF2J — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) September 3, 2019

With each episode, a new adventure that will continue the story of the main game will be dropped. Each of these adventures will be about five hours, and each will be playable free up for a hour. In other words, you can try the first hour of each no charge, but to experience the rest you will need to cop the Year One Pass.

Complimenting this will be raids, with the first raid, Project Titan, scheduled to release sometime during episode one. It will take players to an island with an active volcano and lethal challenges awaiting. Each raid will be replayable.

Ubisoft continues the outline with the following:

FACTION MISSIONS – Starting at launch, each faction in the game will start to evolve. Every month, new narrative Story Faction Missions will be released, bringing context as well as character development to the players.Every day you will be able to access new Faction Missions. These missions provide various objectives to support the factions and their narrative arcs.

NEW CLASSES – During Year 1 we will introduce three new classes that can be played in both PvE and PvP. We’ve just announced the first class coming to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint in post-launch: the Engineer. This class will bring expertise in hacking and heavy weaponry. Year 1 Pass owners will get one week early unlock to these classes.

LIVE EVENTS – Our first Live Event will feature a new enemy that will challenge even the most seasoned Ghosts. You can look forward to a new event added every episode of Year 1.

PVP UPDATES – In addition to the new classes that will be fully playable in PvP, new PvP maps and updates will be added throughout Year 1. Ghost War fans will have consistent updates that add fresh challenge and variety to the PvP experience.

REGULAR NEW CONTENT – Throughout each episode, there will be additional content to engage with including new missions, activities, and unlockables.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to launch on October 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.