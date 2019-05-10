Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-Order Bonuses and Special Editions Revealed

After Ubisoft had sustained a leak recently, they officially revealed Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which stars The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal as Cole D. Walker, the game’s Ghost-turned-Wolf villain. The studio even revealed when the next Ghost Recon entry is set to arrive. In addition to this, there are some pre-order bonuses up for grabs, and there are even four different editions for fans of all sorts to enjoy the upcoming experience however they wish. The Collector’s Edition contains a pretty sweet statue of Walker, so that’s always a good thing to be on the look out for.

For starters, those who pre-order Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be granted access to the beta as well as the Sentinel Corp Pack. This includes the Valor Assault Rifle, Hammer Mk.2 Vehicle, and the Sentinel Mk.2 Heavy Outfit. As for the various editions of the game, there are four: Standard, Gold, Ultimate, and the Wolves Collector’s Edition. This is what each contains:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Gold Edition

Base Game

3 Day Early Access

Year 1 Pass

Ultimate Edition

Everything from Gold Edition

Ultimate Pack Survivor Pack Sacred Land Pack Off-road Pack



Wolves Collector’s Edition

Everything from Ultimate Edition

Collector’s Bundle Walker Figurine 24cm High Exclusive Steelbook 3 Lithographs Game Soundtrack Game Map Dog Tag



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to arrive on October 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title:

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.

“Face your deadliest enemy yet, The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country. Led by the charismatic Colonel Cole D. Walker they have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose. Now in control of Auroa’s powerful drone technology The Wolves and their allies will hunt you mercilessly across Auroa.

“Create a unique Ghost to look and play your way. With multiple classes and deep systems featuring thousands of options for both functional and cosmetic customization no two Ghosts will look and play the same. Weapons, gear, and equipment are craftable, customizable, and upgradeable using items and resources you’ll find across Auroa.”

What do you think about all of this? Will you be picking up the Wolves Collector’s Edition, or do you just need the game itself? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

