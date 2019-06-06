New Ghost Recon Breakpoint Trailer Narrated By Jon Bernthal Revealed

Today, to accompany the announcement that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming to Google Stadia, Ubisoft released a brand-new trailer of the upcoming shooter titled “We are Wolves.” The trailer reveals to players the enemies who they will be taking on: Wolves, who are former Ghosts that have gone rogue. In other words, they are just as deadly as Ghosts. Making them even deadlier is the fact they are led by ex-Ghost Cole D. Walker, a very dangerous Ghost played by Jon Bernthal. And thanks to motion capture, The Punisher’s likeness has been transferred to the character for the purpose of the game. The narration you hear in the trailer is Bernthal as Walker.

As you can see in the trailer, Bernthal makes a great villain. The Wolves seem like generic bad military villains, but hopefully Bernthal’s performance is enough to balance this out.

“Face your deadliest enemy yet, The Wolves, former Ghosts who have betrayed their country,” writes Ubisoft of the Wolves. “Led by the charismatic Colonel Cole D. Walker they have taken control of Auroa for an unknown purpose. Now in control of Auroa’s powerful drone technology The Wolves and their allies will hunt you mercilessly across Auroa.”

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news and media on the shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official elevator pitch:

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.”

