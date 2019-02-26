Even More ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fighters Re-Imagined Thanks to ‘God of War’ Art Director

God of War’s art director Raf Grassetti is back with even more incredible Super Smash Bros. Ultimate artistic takes and this time he’s giving us a hyper-realistic Samus, a fierce Ganondorf, and a bright-eyed Princess Peach to enjoy.

Want to see even more of his incredible work? You can check out Grassetti’s official website right here. He created breathtaking realistic interpretations of characters like Donkey Kong, Kirby, and so many more. Though it’s all in good fun, the God of War art director is incredibly talented and seeing him put that talent towards the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate universe is pretty awesome — especially as a fan of both franchises.

We’ve previously shared his other works before as well, but I’m going to go ahead and re-share Kirby once more because he’s just so gosh darn cute:

View this post on Instagram Kirby ⭐️ #kirby #nintendo #smashbrosultimate A post shared by Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) on Jan 29, 2019 at 6:46am PST

