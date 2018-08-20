God of War Concept Art Shows What Game Would Have Looked Like Set in Egypt

A lot of fans feel that the Norse setting for the latest God of War adventure was the perfect fit. But, strangely enough, that wasn’t always the first choice when it came to where to put Kratos for his latest go-around.

During his recent stop at Devcom, game director Cory Barlog discussed the popular PlayStation adventure, and admitted that back when the team was talking about a new game following the release of Ascension on PlayStation 3, another theme came to mind: Egypt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It appears that during the early course of the game’s development, the team was divided whether to go with either an Egyptian theme for Kratos and Atreus, or a Norse theme. It ended up going right down the middle, with Barlog serving as a tie-breaker. He eventually chose the Norse path.

But still, there is some interesting concept art that emerged with Kratos and his son in Egypt, which you can see below. As you can see, the two work closely together when it comes to fending off enemies, including a rather large griffon alongside smaller opponents.

There’s also an early look at some art for the Norse era, which would eventually inspire the game that we’re all playing today.

Barlog also spoke about an instance in which play testers weren’t exactly fond of how God of War had a “fetch quest,” in which Kratos has to go get something for Freya during an early point in the game. He felt that this isn’t the same hero that they remembered from previous games. However, it seemed to fit now, especially with Kratos being as battle-worn as he is.

Even with all the changes made to the game since its early development, Barlog is quite pleased with the direction it eventually ended up taking. For that matter, so are fans, as the game has sold millions of copies since its release. And we’re pretty fond of it as well.

Besides, if it’s an Egyptian style adventure that you’re after, keep in mind that Assassin’s Creed Origins is available, and is pretty awesome in its own right. So you’ve got all your bases covered, whether you want Egyptian or Norse.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Hat tip to Gearnuke for the details!)