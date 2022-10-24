God of War Ragnarok Leaks Appear Online, Director Responds

If you're looking forward to playing God of War Ragnarok for yourself in a little over two weeks, you're going to want to be very careful on the internet in the near future. As of today, new leaks tied to the God of War sequel have started to appear online, which means that spoilers for the game's story are now circling. And while it's not clear just how much of the game has leaked, the breach has now prompted a response from one prominent God of War developer.

In the wake of these God of War Ragnarok leaks hitting the internet, the director of the previous installment, Cory Barlog, posted to social media this morning. Barlog didn't directly comment on the leak with words, but instead merely shared an image of director Hayao Miyazaki that seemed to adequately express his own feelings on the matter. In response to the tweet, numerous fans expressed sadness for Barlog and the rest of the development team at Santa Monica Studio for these Ragnarok leaks coming about. Other fans helped give one another tips on ways that they could avoid any potential spoilers prior to the release of the game next month.

Again, if you're trying to hide from story spoilers for God of War Ragnarok for yourself, you might want to simply stay off of social media in the coming weeks. And even if you refuse to stay entirely off of Twitter, Facebook, or other platforms, you can at the very least mute certain words that could be associated with Ragnarok as a way of trying to dodge said spoilers. While there's no guarantee that these filters will work as intended, it's at least a smart practice.

If you are trying to duck and cover from spoilers, luckily, you don't have much longer left to wait. God of War Ragnarok is poised to release early next month on November 9th and will be playable on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Stay tuned closer to launch as we'll have a review of the game to share with you here on ComicBook.com.