God of War Ragnarok Gets New Story Description From PlayStation

Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok finally went live across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles this morning. And while many fans have surely already snagged the game for themselves, PlayStation itself also happened to reveal some small bits of new information about the highly-anticipated sequel. Notably, these new details are centered around the mysterious narrative that will be seen in Ragnarok.

Over on PlayStation's official website, a new story description for God of War Ragnarok was revealed today. For the most part, this description doesn't give away anything about the game that we already didn't know. Still, it does tell us about what Ragnarok will look to explore over the course of the experience.

"Embark on a mythic journey for answers and allies as Kratos and Atreus prepare for Ragnarök," says the description in question. "From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms."

Elsewhere on this webpage, more bits of information related to God of War Ragnarok were also unveiled. For the most part, none of these details shed any new light on the title that we didn't already know about. Speaking more to the gameplay, though, it was confirmed that both Kratos and Atreus will have "a host of new abilities" to use this time around. And while this was already widely assumed, and even briefly showcased in the 2021 trailer for Ragnarok, it's good to know that there will be a lot new this time around.

If you didn't already have the launch date circled on your calendar, God of War Ragnarok is set to launch later this year on November 9, 2022. When it arrives, it will be playable across both PS5 and PS4.