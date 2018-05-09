God of War Gets Epic Honest Game Trailer Treatment

We all know just how incredible God of War is, between how many units it sold and how well it’s been received by both its audience and the critics — us included. But now we know it’s truly arrived because Smosh Games has finally given it the proper Honest Game Trailer treatment. And “boy,” it doesn’t disappoint.

The trailer, which you can see above, covers most of the aspects of the game. While it does note how awesome an action experience it is, it also points out other things.

“From the developers of a series about getting so angry that you murder an entire mythology’s worth of deities comes the newest entry in the franchise where you’ll face your greatest challenge yet — fatherhood,” the narrator notes with the trailer opening.

He then dives into how your character is a “shitty dad in the frozen North” who’s all about “solving your problems with violence.”

“Get thrown with the never ending battle that is parenthood,” he continues. He then talks about how Kratos is fulfilling his wife’s “suspiciously” awkward dying wish, and how the journey is “so dangerous, it’s surprising Fantasy Child Protective Services didn’t show up to take the kid away.”

Addressing the God of War‘s treatment of his son is also talked about. “Then watch as Kratos does his best to teach his son how to survive and not grow up to be an all-powerful asshole like his dad, all while struggling to an obvious case of PTSD-iety.” He also notes how he’s pretty much forgotten his son’s name, even lining up a few “Boy” mentions. “That kid is gonna need a loooot of therapy.”

He mentions other things, like the convenient use of your “ice axe” to solve puzzles; desecrating every grave you come across to obtain goods; paddling around in a boat; and engaging in kick-ass combat where you pretty much walk over everyone — until you get to enemies with purple health bars that can finish you quickly because you’re not properly leveled up.

It concludes with the RPG elements and outfit changes, and jabs at Kratos’ inability to grab onto small ledges that aren’t painted yellow. That’s…about right. But there’s still no shaking the fact the game is damn good. This trailer is certainly worth a few chuckles though. Especially when it comes to that “Very Large Snek.”

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.