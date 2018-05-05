God of War Was Watched for Millions of Hours on Twitch in April

God of War took a spot in the top 10 most-watched Twitch games in April with viewers spending millions of hours watching the new PlayStation 4 game.

The viewer numbers comes from statistics site Newzoo that ranked the top 10 games that Twitch viewers spent watching last month. Newzoo’s rankings are sorted by esports hours first – a category where you obviously won’t find God of War – but changing the chart to “Total Hours” instead will show God of War at a respectable No. 8 in the list of most-watched games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not the top five nor is it first place, but even entering into one of the top 10 spots is an impressive feat for any single-player game. With how much God of War was hyped before its release though, it’s not too surprising to see that so many people wanted to watch others play God of War as much as they wanted to play it themselves though. It’s also not hard to believe that there would be many gamers unable to play the game since it’s a PlayStation exclusive and would instead fill their God of War needs by watching others play it if they didn’t own a PlayStation 4.

While the hours viewers spent watching God of War on Twitch alone is already a massive stat, it’s agonizingly close to the 20-million mark. Twitch users watched God of War gameplay for 19.9 million hours during April, a jump of several million over the No. 9 spot held by World of Warcraft. You won’t find God of War ranked among the list of most-watched YouTube games though, though that platform has far fewer hours watched than Twitch.

The full list of games that comes from Newzoo’s rankings for total hours watched on Twitch can be found below with an unsurprising game holding the No. 1 spot. Fortnite dominated the month of April and was millions of hours ahead of the next game in line, League of Legends. With these other games based entirely around multiplayer interaction, it’s expected that they’d show up in the top 10 spots, but that just makes God of War’s appearance that much more impressive.