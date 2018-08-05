God Of War is the fastest-selling exclusive in PlayStation history, passing The Last of Us in the process, according to American market research company NPD Group.

News of the impressive and historic feat for Kratos and co. comes way of NPD’s Matt Piscatella (via IGN), who revealed that after months, according to NPD’s data, God of War is the fastest-selling PlayStation exclusive since tracking began in 1995, which when you consider how many great PlayStation exclusives have shipped over the years, that’s kind of insane, at least until you factor in the game’s quality, and then it makes more sense.

According to Piscatella, God of War is poised to finish 2018 as the 8th best-selling game in the U.S. market come the end of the year, maybe higher if it has more months like June.

As you may know, God of War previously held the double honor of the PS4’s fastest-selling exclusive and the highest-rated PS4 game ever, but this might be its most impressive accolade yet. Further, it speaks to the healthy state of narrative-driven single-player AAA games, and the PlayStation portfolio.

That said, I reckon it all could be short-lived for the godslayer and SIE Santa Monica with Marvel’s Spider-Man releasing next month. If there’s one PlayStation 4 exclusive that could come in and outdo God of War, it’s Insomniac Games’ upcoming project. As long as it reviews well, it should nab both fastest-selling belts, after all, while God of War is a series with serious mainstream appeal, it doesn’t really come close to Spider-Man.

While God of War is on record-pace, it wasn’t enough to top the U.S. games market in June. Rather it had to settle for second as Mario Tennis Aces backhanded all the competition to the side and topped the market for the summer month alongside the NES Classic Edition, which topped the hardware side of things.

God of War is available for PlayStation 4. For more news, information, and media on the game, click here. And as always hit that comments section, and let us know your thoughts and hot-takes. Is God of War’s success well-earned? Will its time at the top be short-lived with Spider-Man on the horizon?