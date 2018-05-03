God of War PS4 Adding Photo Mode Soon, More Remapping Options

God of War for the PlayStation 4 blew fans out of the water with its incredibly thought out narrative, a complete revamp of its mythology, and seeing the dynamic between father and son with the addition of Atreus. Outlets world-wide continued to lap on the praise, with perfect scores continue to pour in. But this is just the start and Cory Barlog and his team have promised outstanding support for the game post-launch and it looks like we are finally getting that coveted Photo Mode.

Photo modes in games has become increasingly popular through the years, and rightfully so! As graphic technology continues to climb and more and more stunningly breath taking single-player games are making their way onto the market, it’s no wonder that players would want to capture the beauty they experience. It’s just another way that games can be appreciated and another way players can immerse themselves in their environment.

In a recent update, Santa Monica Studios provided a little insight into the next patch coming to the PS4 exclusive soon:

“We will be debuting Photo Mode and introducing a global increase to text size in all menus and subtitles.” He also added, “We’re also planning an additional controller option to remap Rage Mode.”

In addition to the new mode and mapping, there are some investigations that they are in the process of wrapping up as well, “We are continuing to investigate an issue where selecting the “New Game” option from the main menu without closing down the application first may result in missing dialogue and possible progression blockers. To avoid this in the meantime, please close down the application before starting a new playthrough.”

We don’t have an exact time for when this patch will go live, but it will be soon and come with the usual bug and crash fixes as well.

God of War is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more about the game:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

