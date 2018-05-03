God of War Becomes the Fastest Selling PlayStation 4 Exclusive Ever

When God of War hit the PlayStation 4 a couple of weeks ago, we knew that we would be in for an epic adventure. But little did we realize just how epic it would be.

Not only did the game get critical acclaim across the board — including from us — but it also became a big hit with fans and reaffirmed that single player games are still appreciated in this day and age. Now, we’ve got the numbers to prove it.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed that Kratos’ latest adventure managed to sell more than 3.1 million units in just the first three days of release. As a result, it has become the fastest selling PlayStation 4 exclusive ever, eclipsing the previous record set by Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End back in 2016.

Asad Qizilbash, who is vice president of marketing for Sony’s gaming division, said, “When we first revealed God of War less than two years ago, we knew we had something truly special. Fans reacted with tremendous excitement to this bold reimagining of the franchise, and we were thrilled to explore the unique father-son dynamic between Kratos and Atreus. Fast-forward to present day with the game’s release, and we are humbled to see such positive reviews.”

Sony Santa Monica, the game’s developer, also spoke on the accomplishment. Studio head Shannon Studstill praised the game’s avid fanbase. “I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play.

“I’d also like to thank our Creative Director, Cory Barlog, and Director of Product Development, Yumi Yang and our entire amazing team at Santa Monica Studio. The belief in the game’s vision and the passion for storytelling across the team is undeniable. We look forward to hearing more about how fans are creating new memories of their favorite God of War gameplay moments that will be remembered for a long time.”

Barlog also responded on Twitter, first with a serious tweet where he cheered the fans:

wow. 🍻 Thank you to everyone who has supported this game!!! We ❤️ you. https://t.co/C6CRlBIba2 — Cory Barlog 🕹️ #GodofWar (@corybarlog) May 3, 2018

Then he took a more whimsical route, responding to a tweet posted by a fan named Gustavo, featuring a GIF with the God of War characters doing a victory jump straight out of Anchorman.

Back in April, analyst Michael Pachter said that the game would go on to become the highest selling game for PlayStation 4, with an estimated 10 million copies as a “low bar.” But at the pace it’s currently going, it may even go higher than that.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Don’t you dare miss it.