God of War Ragnarok ESRB Rating Reveals Which Swear Words are in the Game

God of War Ragnarok is set to release next month on PlayStation platforms, and the Entertainment Software Rating Board has issued the game a "Mature" rating. ESRB ratings give gamers an idea of what type of content to expect, and an idea if it's appropriate for younger audiences. Of course, God of War fans already had a good idea that this probably wouldn't be appropriate for younger players, but the ESRB's rating summary gives a fun glimpse into what players can expect, including some choice swear words that will appear in the game.

"Players use axes and chained blades to battle enemies, often resulting in large blood-splatter effects and dismemberment. Players can perform finishing attacks that depict close-up impalement via bladed and hand-held weapons; repeated axe strikes to a creature's neck results in decapitation. The words "f**k" and "sh*t" are heard in the game," the summary reads.

Naturally, the game's swear words are getting a lot of attention from God of War fans on social media! Producer Cory Barlog has also gotten in on the fun, sharing a flurry of expletives on Twitter. It's not all that surprising that Ragnarok will feature swearing, but a lot of fans probably didn't expect the ESRB to be so explicit about the words included in the game.

There has been a lot of anticipation for God of War Ragnarok! A direct sequel to 2018's God of War, Ragnarok will see Kratos and Atreus in conflict with Thor. In the previous game, the pair killed Thor's sons Modi and Magni, as well as his half-brother Baldur. Thor's conflict with Kratos and Atreus was foreshadowed at the end of the game, and fans have been eager to see where the story will go next. Thankfully, they don't have much longer to wait, as God of War Ragnarok will release November 9th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to God of War Ragnarok? Were you a fan of the previous game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!