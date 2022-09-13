New God of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

The latest trailer for God of War Ragnarok was been revealed by PlayStation to close today's State of Play stream. Since first being announced back in 2020, PlayStation has kept much of Ragnarok under wraps outside of a single trailer that was released last year. Now, with launch coming later this fall, it seems that the publisher is finally prepared to show more of what Santa Monica Studio is cooking up.

This new trailer from God of War Ragnarok that was shown off today better gave us an idea of the story that the game will tell. The video, which clocks in at three minutes in total, gives us multiple looks at many of the new faces that will be appearing in the sequel. Specifically, we catch a couple of glimpses of Thor and Odin, both of whom didn't fully appear in 2018's God of War. Additionally, the trailer sheds more light on Kratos and Atreus and the arc that they will be going through in Ragnarok.

In short, this new trailer for God of War Ragnarok seems to have justified the fan excitement that has permeated around the game. While some have simply written Ragnarok off as glorified DLC for the first game, this trailer seems to suggest that Santa Monica Studio is looking to tell a much deeper story that will a ton of big moments. It remains to be seen if the game can live up to the hype, but this trailer suggests that Ragnarok will end up being one of the biggest titles of 2022.

If you didn't already have the release date of God of War Ragnarok circled on your calendar, it's slated to arrive on November 9, 2022. When it does release, it will be playable on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

How do you feel about God of War Ragnarok after watching this trailer? Is this one of your most anticipated games for the remainder of the year? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.