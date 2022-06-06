God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Shares Good News for 2022 Release

✖

Ryan Hurst, the actor who is portraying Thor in the forthcoming PlayStation game God of War Ragnarok, has shared some very good news for those holding out hope that the highly-anticipated sequel will release in 2022. At this point in time, news associated with Ragnarok has been very quiet for a prolonged period of time, which has led to some fan concern about a delay into 2023. Fortunately, if the news that Hurst has shared well is any indication, it very much sounds like God of War Ragnarok will be dropping later this year.

Speaking during a recent panel held at Comic Con Revolution, Hurst opened up about what he has been doing lately. Specifically, he ended up bringing up God of War Ragnarok and said that he has just completed "the last tiny bit of work" for the game. Hurst went on to then talk about how he got involved with Ragnarok in the first place and described the game's story as "super complex." He also touched on his own experience with doing motion capture work for the game and briefly mentioned that Thor is supposedly over seven feet tall.

You can see Hurst talking about his experience working on God of War Ragnarok below:

So how do Hurst's comments here tie in with the release date for God of War Ragnarok? Well, to hear that he has now completely finished working on the project indicates that developer Santa Monica Studio is surely in the final stages of development. Assuming that no further delays happen, it sounds like the project is very much planned to still launch this year. At this point, those at Santa Monica Studio are likely just polishing what will end up becoming the final product that fans will end up playing for themselves. So while there has been a lot of silence surrounding this game, it doesn't seem like we should be worried about its launch slipping to 2023 just yet.

God of War Ragnarok is set to release on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 whenever it does drop. Hopefully, with so many major gaming events taking place in the near future, it won't be much longer until we've heard something official about PlayStation's much-desired God of War sequel.

[H/T GamesRadar]