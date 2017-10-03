God Of War’s Original Voice Actor Was Replaced Due To His Height

Sometimes people just lose jobs – it just happens in this industry. That said, there was kind of an odd reason as to why Santa Monica Studios released the original voice actor for Kratos in the God of War series.

Per this report from the Hollywood Reporter, a recent behind-the-scenes report indicated that the actor, Terrence C. Carson, was replaced for the new God of War game for the oddest of reasons – his hieht.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While talking with the studio, the subject of how the two current actors for the project, Stargate SG-1‘s Christopher Judge and Sunny Suljic, came up, and the studio talked about how it was using performance filming to get the characters right – and Carson, who’s been with the series since the very beginning, just didn’t fit the mold.

“The way we shot all the previous games, we were able to have a different body actor than the voice actor, so the voice actor could do most of their work similar to an animated film where they just did all V.O. work in the studio,” game director Cory Barlog explained. “Doing what we wanted to do with a camera that was never going to cut away, we had a lot of scenes that required two characters to interact physically on the stage. The size difference between Kratos and Terrence is very great. Offsetting that for the size of a child, it turned out it was going to be almost impossible to try and actually shoot them and go in and redo the animations.”

So Judge was brought in to play Kratos this time around, and his chemistry with Suljic really hit it off when it came to performance. That said, we do hope we haven’t seen the last of Carson when it comes to voice acting. After all, he nailed Kratos pretty mightily over the past few games, and his departure just seems a bit…off.

Sony’s Santa Monica Studios also showed a video featuring Judge and Suljic in action, so you can get an idea of what kind of scope the team is going for this time around.

God of War will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.