Good Rule Of Thumb: Don’t Play Call Of Duty With A Loaded Gun In Your Lap

And now for the latest bizarre story to come from the Call of Duty community – someone was apparently playing the game with a loaded gun, and, surprise, it went off.

According to this local news network, the Murfreesboro (Tennesse) Police Department indicated that a 21-year old by the name of Jacob Aaron Curtis was playing Call of Duty (the game wasn't specified) while he had a loaded AR-15 in his lap. We're not sure what provoked him to do this, but it seems a bit odd, even for players that have to have certain conditions when it comes to being "in the zone."

Well, as you might guess, something went wrong. In the midst of his gameplay session, the gun "somehow" went off, and ended up firing a bullet through the wall of his neighbor's apartment. Fortunately, no one got hit by the bullet, but the incident is certainly weird to say the least.

The neighbor, an elderly woman, wasn't hit, but noted that the bullet went low when it was fired, and "narrowly missed the neighbor's pet." She noted, "Yeah, it could have killed my dog. He's my best friend."

The police didn't say how the gun was fired, but Curtis explained to the police in the following statement: "While playing the game, Mr. Curtis stated that he got into the game and the rifle accidentally went off."

Look, we understand some players have to have certain conditions…but a loaded gun? That's just asking for trouble, especially if something goes wrong within the game.

Curtis only faces one charge at the moment, and that's misdemeanor reckless endangerment. There's no word yet on when his court date is, but, yeah, you can bet he's going to be hearing a lot when it comes to gun safety. Maybe next time he should just focus on holding a Nerf gun instead so he doesn't inadvertently try to kill a pet in the process.

Maybe stick with in-game shooting, too. Hey, it actually works, and bullets don't end up flying through walls as a result. Food for thought.