Gotham Knights Creative Director Teases There's "No Shortage" of Easter Eggs

Gotham Knights is going to have a plethora of Easter eggs for players to discover. Easter eggs are such a big part of many video games. Sometimes it's something weird and silly like Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter voicing marines on a space ship Halo 4. Sometimes it can be tease things related to the game's story or even a future game. The Batman Arkham series is pretty notorious for its Easter eggs because it contains a lot of nods to various villains, other DC heroes, and more. Batman: Arkham Asylum had a hidden room that could only be discovered by blowing up a very specific and otherwise totally normal wall. In that room lied plans for what would become Arkham City, giving fans a taste of what the sequel would be. Similarly, Batman: Arkham City had an Easter egg that confirmed Scarecrow was alive and was planning something sinister, which ended up being the plot of Batman: Arkham Knight.

With that said, it's no surprise that Gotham Knights has a ton of Easter eggs and some of them tie in with the core themes and story of the game. When speaking with ComicBook.com, creative director Patrick Redding confirmed that there are "no shortage" of Easter eggs in Gotham Knights. The game's version of Gotham City was designed with environmental storytelling in mind, ensuring the team has the ability to put in all kinds of interesting nuggets. Knowing that the game centers around the Court of Owls, the team was also able to craft 400 years of history for Gotham City and show that within the world.

"So, there is no shortage of Easter eggs in the game, I can tell you that right now," said Redding. "To provide a comprehensive breakdown of that would be almost impossible. What I will say is, it's no secret that our Gotham City has been crafted in a very intentional way to deliver a lot of environmental storytelling.

"We wanted to make sure that people enter it and appreciate that it's a city that has history, that it's lived in, people are still inhabiting it, but also that so much about the Court of Owls storyline hinges on the fact that Gotham has this 400-year history that has accreted over the course of building up new towers and adding new neighborhoods and expanding and all that.

"And so, that gave us this amazing canvas on which we could then embed a lot of other stuff. And so, there are many, many references and sometimes its old signage and posters and things that are on a wall and things that are on the marquee of a theater, on a street, in Park Row, that I think the die-hard fans will recognize and appreciate."

What kind of Easter eggs do you want to see in Gotham Knights? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.