Gotham Knights may be coming to Nintendo Switch. Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all-time. The character has been popular for over 80 years thanks to his incredible comics, TV shows (both live action and animated), films, and of course, games. Batman has endured some painful installments in all of those mediums as well, but generally, it's a character that people keep going back to and enjoying. Batman has also spawned other characters that have spun-off into their own solo adventures such as Joker, Robin, and many others. After the incredible success of the Batman Arkham series, WB decided to try and see if Batman's superhero family could successfully be spun off into their own game.

With that, the co-op game Gotham Knights was born. Unfortunately, the game was met with a mixed reception and didn't seem to sell terribly well. Many assumed that would mean the game would probably be swept under the rug, but it seems like that's not the case. Gotham Knights appears to be making a return soon via the Nintendo Switch. Both the ESRB and a Singapore ratings board have rated Gotham Knights for Nintendo Switch. These are new ratings and come from two different sources, which suggests it's real. It's also worth noting that cloud-based games don't get rated for Nintendo Switch, so this would likely be native to the console. You can view the rating description via the ESRB below.

Gotham Knights has been rated for Nintendo Switch in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/TV9RwzUhp1 — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) September 9, 2023

"This is an action role-playing game in which players control one of four Batman Family members through missions around Gotham City. Players explore open-world environments while investigating crime scenes and fighting criminals/villains. Players mostly engage in melee-style combat using punches, kicks, and takedowns to defeat enemies. Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, cries of pain, occasional gunfire, and explosions. Stealth attacks and takedowns result in brief cutscenes: characters slamming enemies' heads into floors/walls; kicks/knees to the head; close-range gunshots to enemies' torsos. Blood stains are sometimes depicted on wounded characters' faces and/or clothing and splattered around crime scenes; some bodies can be examined for autopsy during investigations. The game contains several alcohol references (e.g., wine, beer, whiskey, drunkenness), and one scene depicts a villain drinking whiskey. Some characters can be seen smoking in various areas of Gotham City. The words "sh*t" and "a*shole" appear in the game."

It's also worth noting that games are typically rated toward the end of their development. If this rating is appearing now, it signifies that this could be released very soon, possibly in time for the game's one year anniversary in October. There have been rumblings of a new Nintendo Direct lately, so this could be something that gets announced there. The rumored release is fairly interesting as the game was only released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC before and the Nintendo Switch is more in-line with last-gen hardware.

[H/T ResetEra]