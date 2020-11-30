Gotham Knights Team Breaks Down the Impact of the Game's Detective Work

✖

Gotham City has been adapted into video games multiple times over, as countless different franchises have tried to put their own spin on Batman's hometown. With the debut of Gotham Knights next year, fans cans safely expect a new take on the franchise, one that will pivot away from the Dark Knight himself and more on the other members of the Batfamily. Fans already got to see some details of what that will entail when the first footage debuted at DC FanDome this past August, including some of the gameplay in action. According to a blog post from PlayStation, that gameplay will have a surprisingly intense impact on your overall experience in the game, beyond just the main quest of facing off against the Court of Owls.

“We want to make you feel all that work you’re investing into protecting Gotham City,” creative director Patrick Redding explains. “Regardless of whether you’re dealing with a small street gang on a corner somewhere or dealing with a major supervillain like Mister Freeze.”

According to Redding, this will involve some crimes and quests that play out over the course of multiple nights, providing “a series of encounters where the player has to do a certain amount of legwork and detective work to hunt down the villain at the next major confrontation.”

This detail will surely be a pleasant surprise to DC fans, especially given how static the worlds of some of the other Batman games ended up feeling. As countless Gotham City-set movies, shows, and comics have shown, the citizens of the city have an integral part to play in any Batfamily story, either positively or negatively. It definitely sounds like the game will be taking its "open-world" qualifier very seriously, something that more and more high-profile titles have done in the past.



"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to hit consoles sometime in 2021, and you can check out more of our coverage right here!