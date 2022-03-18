Gran Turismo 7 Server Issues Makes Game Largely Unplayable For Over Half a Day

Gran Turismo 7 players are expressing frustration with the game, which has been virtually unplayable for over 18 hours. Although Gran Turismo 7 has received rave reviews and has helped PlayStation carry some incredible first-party momentum after the equally exciting release of Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 is not without its problems. The game has a notable issue with expensive microtransactions, in fact, they’re actually significantly more expensive than the ones seen in previous entries. Players were irritated, but tried not to let it negatively impact their enjoyment of an otherwise great racing game too much. At least, that’s how it was before a recent update.

The latest update for Gran Turismo 7 added some new features, but also adjusted rewards for some events. Players are now reporting they earn fewer credits, possibly pushing them to go buy microtransactions. After the release of the update, developer Polyphony Digital took the game offline for “server maintenance” and then extended said maintenance after finding an issue with the latest update. No further details were given and now, the game has been offline for around 15 hours at the time of writing. As such, no one can play a large portion of the game. Some say a very basic arcade mode is available, but core modes like career mode and multiplayer are unplayable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/thegranturismo/status/1504435541038833665

As of right now, there’s no official timeline for when Gran Turismo 7‘s servers will return. As of publication, it has been about 13 hours since the developer has updated fans on what’s going on, leaving many angry about being unable to play the game. The issue has caused many to fear what will happen when Gran Turismo 7 is no longer supported or if the servers went offline again in the future.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now on PlayStation 4 and 5. You can read more of our coverage of the game right here.

Are you concerned with the sustainability of Gran Turismo 7 following these server issues? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

To read what the players are saying about Gran Turismo 7‘s issues, keep scrolling.

Even Discs Are Impacted By Problems In A Digital Era

https://twitter.com/mrpyo1/status/1504555371238670343

Can’t Even Admire The Shiny Cars

https://twitter.com/Durrtydoesit/status/1504532789672222728

No Internet? Big Problems.

https://twitter.com/clipperride/status/1504610057723523072

Pay the Toll

https://twitter.com/kieran_30/status/1504619572128800769

Hoping The Competition Is Watching

https://twitter.com/KunaiZer0/status/1504622252821688359

Some Heck of a Miscalculation

https://twitter.com/loquterz/status/1504636826992390146

Calls for Refunds