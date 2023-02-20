Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29 Release Date and Content Revealed

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.29 is here tomorrow, which means the game is about to be playable on PlayStation VR2 via PS5. In addition to this, the update adds new cars, a new track, new features, and more. Unfortunately, while we have patch notes for the new content, we don't have the complete patch notes complete with bug fixes and various game improvements. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

At the moment of publishing, it's also unclear what the file size of the update is. In other words, it's unclear how long the update will take to download, but the amount of new content suggests this could be a meaty download, and thus a potentially long download time.

PATCH NOTES (Patch Notes With Media):

New Cars:

Citroën DS 21 Pallas '70



Honda RA272 '65



Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Street Mode



Italdesign EXENEO Vision Gran Turismo Off-road Mode



Porsche 911 Carrera RS (901) '73



New Track:

- The 'Grand Valley Highway 1' race track -

Track Length: 5,099m, Elevation Difference: 97m, Number of Corners: 18, Longest Straight: 995m



A Gran Turismo classic, Grand Valley returns to the series with an all-new look. The full 'Highway 1' layout is a challenging course featuring full-throttle high-speed sections along with tight winding technical corners. The shorter 2000m 'South' layout features harsh elevation changes and blind corners to keep drivers on their toes. An expansive environment where the ocean meets the mountains, as well as large bridge and tunnel sections, makes for a dynamic location that recreates the excitement of driving the world's great winding seaside roads.

'Drift Stage' and 'Move the camera up and down' will be added as a featured Curation in Scapes:

'Drift Photography' will also be added with this update. A tutorial will be available the first time you play after the update, which guides you through the steps for taking drift photos. Follow the on-screen advice and have fun shooting the perfect drift shots.

Full PlayStation VR2 support will be added (PS5 console version only):

As of this Update, Gran Turismo 7 will feature full support for PlayStation®VR2 (PS VR2.) As well as being able to experience all events (including online races) and game modes (with the exception of '2P Split Screen') with unprecedented realism, players will also be able to access the PS VR2 exclusive 'VR Showroom' where they can examine super high definition car models in a variety of environments and lighting conditions.

The game fully utilises the next generation capabilities of PS VR2. Using optimised HDR tone mapping, eye tracked foveated rendering (a technology that renders areas of the screen that the player is directly looking at in high definition) and dynamic 3D audio support to provide the most immersive gameplay yet.

Experience 'GT Sophy' in the 'Race Together' limited-time event (PS5 console version only):

'Race Together' is a limited time event (available until late March) where players can experience racing against Gran Turismo Sophy: 'GT Sophy' is an AI racing agent developed in collaboration between Sony AI, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Polyphony Digital. This game mode can be accessed from the banner in the top right of the World Map during the event period. (The event is available only on the PS5™ console version of the game. Unlocked after reaching Collector Level 6.)

Made to be accessible to players of all skill levels, 'Race Together' puts the player up against GT Sophy agents in races of different difficulty levels across four tracks, or they can choose to go 1-on-1 with GT Sophy in an equal conditions race. Experience head-to-head close up racing action like you've never seen before. As the race unfolds, GT Sophy will also express themselves to the player with emoticons.

Gran Turismo 7 is available via the PS5 and PS4, and is now playable on PlayStation VR 2 as well. For more coverage on it and all things PlayStation, click here.