50 Cent Sparks More GTA 6 Rumors With New Post

Rapper 50 Cent has sparked even more rumors for Grand Theft Auto VI with yet another weird social media post. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games probably of all time. It sounds like hyperbole, but Grand Theft Auto V is the second highest-selling game of all time and is still selling copies almost ten years later. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also one of the best-selling games of all time and is widely considered Rockstar's magnum opus thanks to its immaculately detailed open-world and rich story. The bar is high for Rockstar Games and the world knows that any breadcrumb that we get about GTA 6 attracts tons of attention.

With that said, rapper 50 Cent seems to keep teasing something to do with GTA 6. The rapper has now made two social media posts that both mention Vice City and have the Vice City font/styling as well. Nobody knows what the hell it's for, especially since Rockstar Games is very secretive and particular about how news for its games gets handled. Given how loud he's being about this, it seems unlikely it's actually related to GTA 6. Rockstar is very strict about NDAs and although some things do slip out, it's rare that it happens at this level and creates a repeat offender. While it's possible that 50 Cent is apart of GTA 6 in a starring role or via the in-game radio, he may be teasing something else. He may be working on a music video or show that's heavily inspired by the tone/aesthetic of Vice City, but it remains to be seen.

📺 we working together or are you just fvcking around? Big moves only! GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯I don’t miss #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/FgoTMV13aY — 50cent (@50cent) March 3, 2023

Vice City is the all-but-confirmed location of Grand Theft Auto VI. While it has been rumored for years, fans were able to realize that was the setting when a bunch of gameplay from the game leaked online. Rockstar Games later confirmed the leaks were real, so... it's hard to imagine the game is set anywhere else. It's possible that 50 Cent is just using the GTA 6 hype to get eyes on whatever his new personal project is, but we'll just have to wait and see.

