GTA 6 Possibly Teased by Rapper 50 Cent

Grand Theft Auto 6 may have just been teased by legendary rapper 50 Cent. Gamers all around the world have been chomping at the bit to see GTA 6. It's a game that will almost certainly shatter records once it releases and could very well be the most successful video game once it sees the light of day. That may sound hyperbolic, but Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling video game of all-time behind Minecraft and people have waited a decade for a new entry in the crime series. Thankfully, Rockstar Games has confirmed several times that it's in the works and is seemingly its next project, but we don't know when to expect it.

With all of that said, it seems like 50 Cent is teasing something related to GTA 6 on his Instagram. The rapper/actor posted a picture of Vice City, a parody of Miami in the Grand Theft Auto universe and the all-but-confirmed location of Grand Theft Auto 6. The rapper noted he will explain the post later, but said it is "bigger than Power" which is the name of his TV show on Starz. Some also took this to believe that this could mean Grand Theft Auto is being adapted for television, though that seems unlikely as Rockstar Games has been resistant to the idea of an adaptation in the past. Perhaps the tune has changed with the arrival of great gaming adaptations like The Last of Us, though.

It seems more likely that 50 Cent will be featured in Grand Theft Auto 6, if this post is related to GTA. Not only are tons of top artists featured in the in-game radio station in all of the games, but they've even had on-screen appearances. Dr Dre most notably had an entire update centered around him in GTA Online and fans really enjoyed it. So, it's not out of the question that 50 Cent shows up in a small role in GTA 6.

