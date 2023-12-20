GTA 6 Fan Theory Gives Game a Big Red Dead Redemption Connection

Grand Theft Auto V fans think the game has a connection to the Red Dead Redemption series. Rockstar Games is one of the most respected developers out there thanks to their ability to craft rich worlds with even richer stories. We have seen time and time again how the developer is able to make some industry-defining games without compromise. Grand Theft Auto is the ultimate sandbox game and Red Dead Redemption is this incredible portal back into one of America's most important periods in history. Red Dead Redemption in particular has been lauded as having some of the best stories in gaming thanks to its nuanced writing and layered protagonists. Arthur Morgan and John Marston are often viewed as some of the best protagonists in gaming.

With that said, some fans think Rockstar Games may connect the two franchises in a more overt way with Grand Theft Auto VI. While there have always been some loose references between the franchises, it seems to be nothing more than nods that aren't based in anything too concrete. They seem like they could very much take place in different universes, but there's probably enough wiggle room for Rockstar Games to change that. Now, fans think Grand Theft Auto VI could directly tie in with Red Dead Redemption. Since the first trailer for GTA 6 dropped, fans have been making all kinds of wild theories about the story of the game from the structure of the story to who these characters are. Rockstar Games fans think that Grand Theft Auto VI's secondary protagonist, reportedly named Jason, is a descendant of John Marston. Fans have noted that his facial features and the brief bits of voice over we have heard from him make him a dead ringer for a Marston.

The biggest surprise in GTA 6 would be that Jason is a descendant of John Marston, everything from his voice to his face structure pic.twitter.com/9BlTSJSMiC — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) December 19, 2023

Of course, it's worth noting that Rockstar Games tends to cast people and use their likeness in the game as opposed to sculpting a totally new person, so it's likely this is just how this person looks and sounds as is. However, it's also clear that Rockstar Games could have been looking for a specific type of person when casting.