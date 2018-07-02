GTA Online Offering Guest List With Huge Cash Bonuses

Last week, Grand Theft Auto Online introduced players to the high life with the introduction of nightclubs. But that appears to be just the beginning, as the team at Rockstar Games are giving you the chance to live like a baller for a limited time.

The publisher has introduced a new Guest List promotion that’s taking place for a limited time. And all your have to do is log in to Grand Theft Auto Online to join the fun.

“If you’re on the list, life is good. The champagne tastes sweeter out of crystal flutes, the music sounds better from the VIP section and there’s unfettered access to everything you need to have the time of your life at Los Santos’ hottest clubs,” the company notes in the list’s announcement.

First, if you log in between now and July 2, you’ll earn a nice little bonus along with addition to the Guest List. Once you’re signed in, you can come back between July 3 and July 9 and score yourself $300,000 in GTA$, as well as an exclusive Orange Wireframe Bodysuit. You should see the deposit in your account no later than July 9.

But those that qualify for the Guest List (by signing in) should also be eligible for some additional bonuses all throughout July. They are as follows:

Bonus cash each week ranging between GTA$100,000 to GTA$350,000

Exclusive discounts on forthcoming vehicles like the powerful MTL Pounder Custom– a highly customizable asset for your lucrative business deliveries

Exclusive liveries on new vehicles like the Ocelot Swinger classic sports car

New nightclub themed t-shirts

In addition, Rockstar has already promised “much more” to come in the way of bonuses, although it didn’t detail what was coming next.

We know it’s a little short notice since July 2 is basically coming up tomorrow. But you’ve still got a lot of time to sign in and partake in the pleasures of the Guest List. Get a move on, though, because chances are you’re not the only one looking to live the high life in the game.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now for Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.