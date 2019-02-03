‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Is Giving Away Free In-Game Money All Month

Grand Theft Auto Online players have free in-game money waiting for them all throughout February, but they’ll have to log in every weekend to get the incentives.

GTA$ is the currency players use to purchase things in Grand Theft Auto V’s online component, and assuming they log in ever weekend throughout February, those players can get $1 million each to use however they see fit. There will be $250,000 gifted to players every weekend so long as they long in to receive it with that money being deposited in players’ accounts the following weekend.

Rockstar Games’ recent announcement about the game’s most recent update confirmed the recurring gifts throughout February and explained how players can take part.

“As the result of a class-action settlement with the citizens of Los Santos, Alan Jerome Productions – the fine people who brought you the blood-thirsty hybrid of automotive combat and gladiatorial competition that is Arena War TV – has been ordered to compensate the people of Southern San Andreas with up to GTA$1M each,” Rockstar Games’ announcement said. “Jump into GTA Online each weekend in February and you’ll be awarded a GTA$250K gift that will be waiting for you in your Maze Bank account when you log in the following weekend.”

Get GTA$250,000 every weekend in February you play GTA Online. Funds are deposited into your Maze Bank account the following weekend. Details: //t.co/8rwGpJjoMB pic.twitter.com/rGnCPAQ6wS — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 1, 2019

Players might just need that money if they plan on taking part of something else the update had to offer: The RC Bandito. The remote-controlled car requires players to own an Arena to have the car added to their workstations, but if they meet those requirements, they’ll get a tiny death machine on wheels that’s able to be outfitted with all kinds of weapons and tools.

“All the danger, none of the personal risk,” Rockstar Games said. “The little car with the big payload hits the streets of Los Santos, ready to be customized with a range of explosive surprises including Kinetic and EMP mines, plus a collection of unique visual modifications and more. If you want the pleasure of seeing your enemies flee in panic from a speeding toy car, this is the only game in town.”

There are also eight new RC Bandito Races that’ll pay out Double GTA$ and RP to give players a way to make even more money.