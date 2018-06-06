Grand Theft Auto Online’s Latest Update Brings Cash Bonus, Creator Options

The latest Grand Theft Auto Online update has arrived. And Rockstar Games has some good news to those of you that want to add tweaks to Transform Races.

“A new realm of creative possibilities arrive in GTA Online as the Creator receives an extensive update adding additional Vehicles, Props, weather patterns and more to your bag of tricks. On top of an increased Prop limit, you can now create your own custom Target Assault Races, trap-infested deep sea courses and teleport generating Transform Race Warp Checkpoints,” the company noted. A full list of what’s included can be found here.

As a bonus, those players that jump into Rockstar-created Transform Races will also earn Double GTA$ and RP through June 11. They include the following events:

Canal Crosser: Sure, you can turbo your hyperbike through jumps, rings and tubes and make it look easy but can you deal with the Vespucci canals? Rusting strollers, ex-FIB informants, the flaming wreckage of hovercars and amphibious quads – sometimes the naturally occurring obstacles are the trickiest.

Size Matters: There’s nothing more exhilarating than threading a jetpack between the apartment blocks of downtown Los Santos. There’s nothing more arousing than being at the controls of a delta wing military bomber. And there’s nothing more psychologically damaging than rapidly moving between the two.

The Grotti Circuit: This fiery hurricane of jetpacks, flying cars and vintage classics raging through the heart of Los Santos is brought to you by Grotti, the Italian supercar manufacturer with a low threshold for bad publicity. Even the flaming wreckage is green, white and red.

Plane and Simple: Disorientation is a funny thing. You take one too many inverted checkpoints in a fighter jet, and you’d swear you were stuck in a long, winding tunnel dodging rotating fans with absolutely no idea what vehicle you’re using. Don’t worry, it’ll probably clear up soon.

Evolution: The tech only gets better – but can you keep up? Sure, your old Sports Classic is manageable. You can probably handle a juiced up stock car, too. But that vicious little hatchback is going to cause trouble – and as for the hypercar….Yeah, you’re not ready.

Tug Life: It’s a rule as old as high-speed racing itself: never fall out of the sky in a rusty tugboat on a full stomach. Or something like that – it doesn’t really matter, because you’re definitely doing it.

Twister II: There was a time when if you asked any civilized person whether they fancied a high-speed corkscrew hundreds of feet above the Pacific, they would do the decent thing and assume you were hoping to join the mile high club. These days you’re not even talking about a plane.

On top of that, the company is offering some bonus GTA$ for certain players. Anyone that logs into GTA Online between now and June 11th can register to win a special celebratory GTA$ Cash giveaway. By the 14th, you’ll find $250,000 deposited into your account to spend however you see fit.

Finally, the following items have been discounted for purchase:

The Nagasaki Shotaro- 30 percent off (you’ll need to complete a round of Deadline first to unlock this deal)

The Blazer Aqua- 30 percent off

The Ocelot XA-21- 30 percent off

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.