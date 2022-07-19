GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.

Using the social media platform, the user relays word that in one mission Rockstar Games uses two flying trucks, which are invisible to players normally, but if you tweak the files you can make them visible. The user suggests they are used for cinematic cameras.

"GTA V makes use of two flying, normally invisible trucks playing back vehicle movement as cinematic cameras," reads the tweet. "Unhiding them produces an amusing result. I think I may have worked out why this is a thing The camera trucks and the boat truck are running on vehicle recordings, based on how close you are to the vehicle the rate at which they play those back is changed. But I can't see any way regular camera animations can do this. So if it was using a regular camera animation it would fall out of sync or nothing could be slown/sped up (which would make the mission harder). Why this was preferable to just adding the ability to change the camera animation speed is the oddly hilarious part. Also to be clear, this is only for this mission. However, there were some for 'Mr. Phillips' but they are not used in the game scripts"

unhiding them produces an amusing result pic.twitter.com/hBqIXWt3SX — lucas – (@LucasIsPersonal) July 16, 2022

