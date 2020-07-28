Rumor: GTA 6 Set in Vice City, GTA Online Heading to Remastered Liberty City Later This Year

✖

A pretty substantial, but unsubstantiated Grand Theft Auto rumor has surfaced online, providing new and alleged details on GTA 6 and the future of GTA Online. Rockstar Games recently confirmed a new heist is coming to GTA Online alongside some big updates later this year. Meanwhile, it hasn't confirmed a new mainline Grand Theft Auto game is in development, but there's been plenty of rumors, reports, and leaks claiming there is.

Official details on the future of GTA Online and GTA 6 are currently non-existent, but as mentioned above, we do have new unofficial details about both. The new information comes way of a GTA leaker by the name of "markothemexicam," who, according to Dexerto, has proven reliable in the past with a few different GTA-related leaks.

According to the leaker, GTA Online's next big update will center on "the elite prostitution business," which will lead to the Mile High Club building opening. This will allegedly be followed by the game's "final" big update in December 2020, which includes the already announced heist.

For this update, Rockstar Games will bring players to an all-new location: Liberty City, the series' fictional take on New York City. With this, GTA IV protagonist Niko Bellic, voiced by his original voice actor Michael Hollocik, will return, though it's unclear what capacity this will be in. That said, the heist will involve robbing gold reserves in the city. There will also be new free mode activities and Quick Jobs. To do this, Rockstar Games is remastering Liberty City to bring it in line with GTA 5, visually.

Transitioning from GTA Online, the leaker also briefly talked about GTA 6, claiming, like many others, it's set in Vice City and set in the past, though it's unclear what era it will be.

Continuing about the next-gen game, the leaker added there will be unique weather systems that will have an actual impact on the world and NPCs.

Lastly, they note that they expect the game to be announced next year, but this hasn't been locked in. And that's where the details end.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's somehow all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change, especially with GTA 6, which is years away at this point.

