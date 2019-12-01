GTA 6 Possibly Hinted at in New Rockstar Games’ Job Listing

A new Rockstar Games job listing that seemingly alludes to Grand Theft Auto 6 has surfaced, which has naturally sent fans of the GTA series into a bit of speculative frenzy. As you may know, there’s been a boatload of rumors about the next-installment in the best-selling and award-winning series. Apparently everyone and their mother’s brothers only sister has the scoop on GTA 6, despite the fact that Rockstar Games is the opposite of a leaky ship. That said, one of the recurring details common across many rumors is that GTA 6 will take place across multiple decades and multiple regions. And the aforementioned Rockstar Games job listing seems to hint at this very detail.

More specifically, Rockstar Games is hiring a Character Costume and Wardrobe Stylist, something that’s usual business for it. However, what’s interesting is the details within this listing. In the finer details of the listing, Rockstar Games notes they want applicants to have a deep appreciation of the history and cultural importance of clothing, including from both past and modern eras. Sounds an awfully lot like it’s hiring for a GTA game that takes place across multiple decades, right?

“We are looking for someone with a deep appreciation of the history and cultural importance which clothing plays in society; from past eras to modern, global street styles and trends,” reads the listing. “You’ll be able to creatively communicate that knowledge and understanding visually and effectively into our process.

Of course, this is nothing more than speculation. In fact, this is just vague enough that it could be for a lot of things, however, it sure does seem to line up with previous GTA 6 rumors.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't announced a new installment in GTA, nor has it even hinted such a game is in development.