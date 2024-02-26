PS5 Pro Should Be Out in Time for GTA 6 Release, Based on New Rumor

It sounds like the PS5 Pro will be out in time for the release of GTA 6? Why is this relevant? Well, it is relevant for multiple reasons. For one, GTA 6 is set to be the most ambitious game ever released. It is going to be a technical powerhouse. And because of this, we can imagine the base PS5 and Xbox Series X having a hard time running it, especially at anything beyond 30 FPS. If the PS5 Pro could offer a substantial upgrade, like a frame rate and resolution jump or the use of advanced tech like ray tracing or even path tracing, then a lot of gamers are going to buy a PS5 Pro for the game. GTA 6 won't be available on PC at launch, so this will presumably be the premium way to play what is the single most anticipated game of all time.

This ties into the second major point, Sony will want the console out before GTA 6 because GTA 6 is going to push a lot of hardware, especially premium hardware. The third major point ties into the second, PlayStation will want to market the console alongside the game for obvious reasons.

We can go on, but it is obvious why Sony would love the PS5 Pro on shelves and easily available come the release of GTA 6. Why do we think the PS5 Pro will arrive before GTA 6? Well, in addition to a couple previous rumors here and there that have teased a 2024 release, a very trusted and reliable source has come out with a new tidbit that suggests the console is on the horizon.

Speaking during a recent episode of Sacred Symbols, host Colin Moriarty -- previously of IGN, and one of the best sources when it comes to PlayStation -- noted that he's heard that first-party and second-party studios already have specs for the console, which of course they would only have if they are working on games either for the console or with the console in mind. Meanwhile, third-parties are now being debriefed on the console as well, in a broader sense, which has similar implications.

"I was told explicitly by someone that works at a midsize third-party publisher that they were given a presentation for PS5 Pro, and I understand that first-parties and second-parties have already had access to the spec of what they're aiming for," said Moriarty in the video below.

Whether the PS5 Pro will come out in 2024, Moriarty doesn't say. Whatever the plan is, it is possible the console will slip to 2025 anyway given the current challenges of shipping hardware. That said, with GTA 6 expected to arrive during the holiday season of 2025, it is safe to assume the console will be out well before Rockstar Games takes over the industry with the release.

