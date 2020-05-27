GTA 6 Release Date "Leak" Officially Debunked

✖

The latest Grand Theft Auto VI release date "leak" has been seemingly debunked by Rockstar Games parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Yesterday, a new 10-K SEC filing from Take-Two Interactive surfaced online, revealing that from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, Take-Two Interactive will spend a huge $89 million in marketing, double the marketing budget of any year between now and 2024. Looking at this, many industry analysts and Grand Theft Auto fans speculated that this huge uptick in marketing costs had to be the marketing for GTA 6. Turns out though it isn't.

Reaching out to Games Industry, a Take-Two Interactive representative revealed that the table in the 10-K where the aforementioned marketing number was pulled reflects marketing commitments made to third-party companies. In other words, this table doesn't apply to Rockstar Games and its games due to the fact that it's an internal Take-Two Studio.

Of course, this doesn't mean that GTA 6 won't release during this period. It simply means the aforementioned marketing figure isn't indicative of GTA 6 or its release date. Unfortunately, this means the game could be farther away than late 2023 or early 2024. However, it's also possible this means the game is releasing before this.

In the past, we've heard conflicting reports about the game and when it could release. There have been reports suggesting it's still in the early stages of developments, and there have been reports suggesting the game is well over halfway through development. There have even been reports suggesting the game could release sooner than we think, but it would come at a big cost. Alas, at this point, it's unclear which reports are accurate and which are off base.

