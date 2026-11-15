GTA 6’s Enormous Download Size Prompts Publishers to Post In-Game Messages Asking Players Not to Delete Their Games

EA is taking an unusual approach to keeping players engaged with Madden NFL 27 ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch, with players reporting an in-game message asking them not to delete the game. Titled “Don’t Delete!”, the pop-up teases an upcoming November 17 update, telling players that a crew is assembling for a “high-stakes run” and asking them not to leak the transmission. It’s a fairly amusing sight on its own, but the timing makes the message even more entertaining.

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The connection to GTA 6 isn’t explicitly stated in the pop-up, though EA has already made its awareness of Rockstar’s enormous upcoming release abundantly clear. On November 10, the official Madden NFL account posted, “Don’t let 210GB get between you and Your League,” directly referencing the storage space players may need for GTA 6. Rockstar has confirmed that the game’s pre-load can require up to 212GB, depending on the platform. Culture Crave shared the in-game message on X, showing the rather unusual request players are now encountering in Madden NFL 27

Madden NFL 27 Has a Message for Players Before GTA 6 Arrives

Image via Culture Crave / X

The presentation is particularly funny because EA has seemingly embraced the comparison rather than simply letting its earlier social media post do the talking. The pop-up’s language and visual presentation evoke GTA 6’s criminal escapades, while the request itself is about as straightforward as marketing gets. Players are being asked to keep Madden installed, and the publisher has even given them a date to look forward to before Rockstar’s game arrives.

It’s also a rather unusual thing to see inside a game. Publishers routinely promote upcoming updates and seasonal content, but an explicit “Don’t Delete!” message is a considerably more memorable way to do it. There is no shortage of games competing for players’ time, but GTA 6’s reported storage requirements add another dimension to that competition. Some players will inevitably have to make room for the new release, and Madden NFL 27 is making a playful case for why it shouldn’t be among the games they remove.

Image Courtesy of Rockstar

Games come and go. Players finish a release, move on to something else, and occasionally circle back when new content arrives. That’s an entirely normal part of the medium, particularly when another major release is about to consume everyone’s attention. Yet the idea that a publisher might need to remind its audience not to delete a game is a pretty remarkable reflection of how competitive the modern live-service environment has become.

Of course, EA is clearly having some fun with the situation, and the November 17 teaser gives the message a purpose beyond simply acknowledging GTA 6’s looming arrival. Still, it’s hard not to appreciate the absurdity of a major publisher effectively asking players to save some space for its game when one of the industry’s biggest releases is about to arrive. GTA 6 hasn’t even launched yet, and it’s already prompting some unexpected marketing from elsewhere in the industry.