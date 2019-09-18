Here’s How To Get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas For Free

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is not only one of the best GTA games, but one of the best games of all-time. In fact, I’d say it may be the best Grand Theft Auto game of all-time, though depending on what day you ask me I may say Grand Theft Auto V is better, and even Vice City. Whatever the case, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: it’s a good game, and right now, you can get it for free. That said, the new offer is only available for a limited time, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to capitalize on it.

So, here’s what you need to do: install the Rockstar Games Launcher on your PC. That’s it. Once you do this, you will get a free copy of the game on PC within the Rockstar Games Launcher. It will be permanently added to your Social Club account’s library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Download the Rockstar Games Launcher for PC and get Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas FREE: https://t.co/nt1B0PsH7t pic.twitter.com/1AW6gQKUNj — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2019

If you somehow never played Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, what you need to know is that it’s seventh title in the Grand Theft Auto series and released back in 2004.

“Five years ago Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas… a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Where filmstars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it’s the early 90s. Carl’s got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long this offer will be available. Meanwhile, for more on the Rockstar Games PC game launcher, click here.