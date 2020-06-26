GTA Online's Latest Update Focuses on Clubs, Casinos, and More

✖

While social distancing is making clubbing impossible in the real world, that isn't the case in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has released an update for the game, and it gives players some extra income if they own Nightclubs or Biker Clubhouses. All this week, earn rates are being doubled on both. Nightclubs, Biker Clubhouses, and Biker Businesses are also 50% off this week, and Business Battles are giving out double rewards, as well. This week's theme even extends to The Diamond Casino & Resort. Players can take a free spin on the Lucky Wheel for a chance at multiple in-game prizes, including the Declasse Scramjet car.

This week's discounts extend beyond the clubs. Several "party-ready vehicles" are currently available at significantly lowered amounts. The Pegassi Tezeract, Överflöd Tyrant, Imponte Ruiner 2000, Imponte Nightshade, and B-11 Strikeforce are all available at 40% off. The Vapid Festival Bus can also be purchased at 50% off.

If clubs aren't your thing, GTA Online players can also score triple rewards in the game's Hunting Pack (Remix). In the mode seemingly inspired by the movie Speed, players will see their vehicle explode if they let off the gas. Other cars will try to help or hinder them in the mode, adding a bit of extra challenge. With the increased rewards on offer this week, that challenge could definitely prove worth it, however!

Club owners get a 2X boost on Nightclub income earn rates this week in GTA Online. Plus, discounts on Nightclubs and Biker Clubhouses, Triple Rewards in Hunting Pack (Remix) and more. Details: https://t.co/Ceq2NADJIM pic.twitter.com/1MwMZ3mkBw — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 25, 2020

Twitch Prime subscribers that link their accounts with GTA Online's Social Club can earn the latest $200,000 in-game bonus. Those that have played GTA Online for the last four weeks are also eligible to receive an additional $200,000. Those looking to take advantage of this week's discounts could stand to benefit from the extra cash! Twitch Prime is available free to all Amazon Prime subscribers.

GTA Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on taking advantage of GTA Online's current discounts? What do you think of this week's offerings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.